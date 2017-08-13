Florida airport evacuates passengers after natural gas leak

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) – About 100 passengers and employees were evacuated from a Florida airport after a natural gas leak in a restaurant.

Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport spokesman Greg Meyer said in a Sun Sentinel report that two concourses in Terminal 3 were evacuated early Sunday.

Meyer said the closure lasted about an hour.

Meyer said the gas leak came from a restaurant in one of the concourses. Broward County authorities were investigating what caused the leak.

All restaurants in the terminal reopened when passengers were allowed to return.

