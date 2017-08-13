Family Raising Money For Funeral Expenses Following Orange Beach Drownings

Orange Beach, AL (WKRG)

Relatives of Joshua and Steward Spencer are raising money for funeral expenses following their deaths. You can find a link here. 19-year-old Steward Spencer III and 12-year-old Joshua Spencer drowned Friday evening in Gulf waters shortly after starting their vacation from Baton Rouge. Their bodies were discovered Saturday morning by searchers.

“I asked today about burial insurance, and her husband said neither of them are aware of any employer sponsored life insurance coverage for the boys, and they don’t own any individual ones,” said the victim’s aunt Natalie Thomas in an e-mail. Family members we spoke with said they also wanted more awareness on the color flag safety warnings at beaches.

“…they were not aware that the red flags on the beach meant that the water was dangerous,” said Thomas. For more information on the flag warning system, there’s a link here.