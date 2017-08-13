Faith Time: Spiritual Mindfulness

Mobile, AL (WKRG)

Pastor Arvin F. Trotter Jr. from Liberation Christian Center joins us to talk about keeping your mind on the right track. Here’s a look at our conversation:

Chad: We wanted to talk about proper thinking. How do you define that?

Guest: Proper is correct and thinking is the utilization of one’s mind. I define proper thinking as The Correct utilization of one’s mind. Christ came to teach us this principle. In most cases, your thinking is either Carnal or Spiritual.

Chad: You talk about two kinds of thinking–spiritual and carnal. How do you differentiate the two?

Guest: Carnal is based on worldly wisdom, standards, and what’s popular today. Spiritual is based on Godly wisdom, standards, and usually what’s not popular today.

Chad: How can one sometimes be confused for the other?

Guest: It could be challenging because both are ways of thinking. The litmus test is often the hardest thing to do is spiritual and the easiest is usually carnal.

Chad: How do you combat the tendency people have to fill their minds and sometimes hearts with things that push out space for their spiritual lives?

Guest: In Romans 12:2 it says, ” Be not conformed but be transformed by the renewing of your mind….” You have to make a point to spend time building your mind just as you would a savings account, relationships, or the going to the gym. Godly mindfulness will then become a part of you.

Chad: How does someone practice Godly mindfulness?

Guest: Romans 10:17 says so then faith comes by hearing and hearing by the word of God.Put in your ears and eyes things that assist your growth and development. Bible study, Sunday school, reading your bible, and prayer are big parts of it .

Chad: What personal challenges do people have to being spiritually mindful?

Guest: A lot, the world is so loud and we are so busy . The house note is due, the baby is sick, and my dog just died etc. We must understand that these issues are strategic distractions designed to overload us. Peace is priceless. Only in Christ can peace be truly found.

Chad: Arvin F. Trotter, Jr. with Liberation Christian Center

