Drugs, Cash and Handgun Found During Traffic Stop in Okaloosa County

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Florida (WKRG) — A traffic stop early Sunday morning led to the discovery of drugs, cash and a weapon.

Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office made a traffic stop of a vehicle that was swerving on Lewis Turner Boulevard around 1:40 a.m. When the deputy approached the vehicle he smelt marijuana and initiated a search. Two of the five teenagers face felony narcotics and other charges.

During the search a brown purse, belonging to 16-year-old Paige Chaffins of Mary Esther, contained bags of Xanax, MDMA, and marijuana was found. Additionally, a 22 caliber handgun, cash, marijuana, baggies, and digital scale were located in a satchel belonging to 13-year old Elijah Lenoir of Niceville.

Chaffins is charged with possession with intent to distribute xanax, MDMA, and marijuana along with possession of drug paraphernalia.

Lenoir is charged with possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.