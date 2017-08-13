17 Undocumented Immigrants Found in Texas Truck

EDINBURG, Texas (CNN) – Seventeen undocumented immigrants were found locked inside a truck in Texas on Sunday.

The tractor-trailer was parked at a truck stop in Edinburg near the U.S. Mexico border.

Police made the discovery after someone called from Mexico, concerned that their relative was getting too hot in the truck.

The immigrants, all found alive, were from Mexico, Guatemala, Honduras and Romania.

Officials detained two Cuban immigrants who operated the trailer.

U.S. customs and border protection is investigating.