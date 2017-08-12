UPDATE: Police Confirm Victims Are Husband and Wife

WKRG Staff Published: Updated:

UPDATE: Flomaton Police have confirmed the victims are husband and wife.  Their names will not be released until family members have been notified.

Police are searching for a suspect.

FLOMATON, Alabama (WKRG) — Flomaton Police Department has confirmed there is an active scene in the area of Flomaton, Alabama.

News 5 has just learned that the Flomaton Fire Department received a request for a welfare check at a home on Old Atmore Road around 2:00 pm Saturday. When they gained access inside the house, they found two people deceased from an apparent gunshot wound.

We have a crew on the scene and will bring you more information as it becomes available.

