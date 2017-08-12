UPDATE: Flomaton Police Release Identities of Couple Found Dead

UPDATE 7:15 p.m. August 12, 2017 — Flomaton Police have released the identities of the victims in a double homicide.

The victims have been identified as 50-year old, Timothy Adams and 61-year-old, Susan Adams. Police say the couple was killed at their home on the 1400 block of College Street on Saturday.

Authorities are actively searching for the suspect.

UPDATE: Flomaton Police have confirmed the victims are husband and wife. Their names will not be released until family members have been notified.

Police are searching for a suspect.

FLOMATON, Alabama (WKRG) — Flomaton Police Department has confirmed there is an active scene in the area of Flomaton, Alabama.

News 5 has just learned that the Flomaton Fire Department received a request for a welfare check at a home on Old Atmore Road around 2:00 pm Saturday. When they gained access inside the house, they found two people deceased from an apparent gunshot wound.

