Tropical Depression 8 Forms in the Atlantic

MOBILE, AL – The Gulf of Mexico is quiet, but there is now a tropical depression in the Atlantic- northwest of Puerto Rico and north of Hispaniola. Tropical Depression 8 (TD 8) formed from what was Invest 99L Saturday evening around 10 PM CDT. The forecast is for TD 8 to strengthen into a tropical storm and move north northwest. However, well before it reaches the east coast of the U.S. it is forecast to turn towards the northeast and move out to sea. TD 8 will not move into the Gulf of Mexico and poses no threat to us.

