Police: Security guard killed 2 co-workers at Florida resort

Associated Press Published: Updated:

LONGBOAT KEY, Fla. (AP) – A security guard has been accused of killing two co-workers at a beachside resort on Florida’s Gulf Coast.

The Herald Tribune reports that 29-year-old Darryl Hanna Jr. of Bradenton was charged Wednesday with armed robbery and two counts of second-degree murder for the fatal shootings Aug. 4 at Zota Beach Resort.

A Longboat Key police report says another co-worker identified Hanna through surveillance footage that showed the early morning robbery.

Authorities said Hanna had complained to his supervisors about not making enough money as a guard.

Hanna was held without bond. Manatee County jail records didn’t show whether he had an attorney.

The victims were night manager Timothy Hurley of Sarasota and security guard Kevin Carter of Bradenton. Their deaths were the first homicides on Longboat Key in 17 years.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

