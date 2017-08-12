MCHD: Over 8,000 Gallons of Sewage Spills in Mobile

MOBILE, Alabama (WKRG) — The Mobile County Health Department is advising people use caution when coming into contact with any standing water that may have accumulated during a sewage overflow.

On Friday, August 11th, MAWSS experienced a sewage overflow of around 3,090 gallons on Valdez Drive. An additional overflow on Government Boulevard resulted in 5,900 gallons of sewage. The ultimate destination of the sewage was Three Mile Creek and Spring Creek.

Dr. Eichold, a Health Officer with Mobile County Health Department, is asking residents to take precaution if using Three Mile Creek or Spring Creek for recreational purposes.

Additionally, wash hands and clothing thoroughly if coming into contact with untreated sewage. All seafood from the affected areas should be clean and cooked thoroughly before eating.

The two overflows were caused by a grease blockage that has been cleared.