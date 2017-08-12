Family Remembers Brothers Who Died Swimming in Gulf

Related Coverage Search for Missing Swimmers Ends. Bodies found in Orange Beach after dawn

Orange Beach, AL (WKRG)

A vacation in Orange beach turns into a nightmare for a family from Baton Rouge. This after two young brothers drowned in Gulf waters near Perdido Pass. As boats got back on the water Saturday morning, it wasn’t long before the search ended. Family members identified the victims as 12-year-old Joshua Spencer and 19-year-old Steward Spencer III.

“It just saddens my heart and it breaks my heart,” said Grandmother Gwen Spencer. “They have a great sense of humor they’re loving they’re kind everyone knows them, especially Joshua, he’s a character that everybody knows Joshua Spencer.” Even before the bodies were found family members knew the odds were against them and were holding out hope for a miracle.

“Would you pray for my family this has been the worst, no one could dream of this type of situation,” said Gwen Spencer. She is also an evangelist.

“They’re humble kids you know stayed out of trouble had bright futures you know,” said Cousin Jason Spencer. The tragedy a reminder surf conditions can change with little warning.

“No matter the color of the flag, but especially if it’s a red flag, conditions are always unknown when you enter the gulf,” said Orange Beach Police Lt. Steve Brown. The US Coast Guard, ALEA, Orange Beach Police and other agencies helped bring the search to a close. Family members say the Spencer family planned a long weekend vacation in Orange Beach. The two young men went under the water at about 7:30 Friday evening but did not resurface.