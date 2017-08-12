Family, Police Continue Search For Woman Missing Four Years

Saturday marks four years since 25-year-old Tiffany Daniels vanished, but the investigation is still fresh, with new tips continuing to come in.

Tiffany Heaven Daniels has been missing since 12 August 2013. Daniel’s car was found in a parking lot near the gates of Fort Pickens a week later. Her phone, purse, and bicycle were inside.

In the years that have followed, investigators at the Pensacola Police Department have chased lead after lead, from people reporting local sightings, to people attempting to extort the Daniel’s family.

Investigators at PPD are still hopeful this case will be solved.

“I think Tiffany will come home one day. Obviously, hopefully alive,” said Investigator Chad Wilhite. “The reason I think that is because she hasn’t been found. I’m very optimistic. I don’t want to let anything go or stop investigating anything until I’m 100 percent sure.”

Investigators also said keeping Tiffany’s face fresh in people’s minds can help jog memories.

“If you have any indication as to where Tiffany might be, or what happened, even though its been 4 years… The information that you may think to be very little, or not a really big break may be the information we need to break the case wide open,” Investigator Wilhite said.

We reached out to the Daniel’s family this afternoon, and they provided the following statement.

We will definitely be gazing to the heavens tonight for Tiffany and adding another yellow ribbon around the tree and another candle in the window.

Anyone with information about this case is encouraged to call the Pensacola Police Department at 850-435-1900 or Crime Stoppers at 850-437-STOP.