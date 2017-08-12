Early morning vehicle fire forces drivers to turn around on Airport Boulevard

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A vehicle engulfed in flames blocked off a westbound segment of Airport Boulevard early Saturday morning.

News 5 witnessed Mobile Fire-Rescue, Mobile Police and an ambulance already responding on scene around 1:05 a.m., cutting off the road at Airport Boulevard and Jennings Drive. Several cars were forced to turn around in the middle of the road and travel in the opposite direction away from the scene.

Large clouds of smoke billowed from inside the black sedan as first responders worked to keep the flames from re-igniting due to the gas.

A firefighter on scene said an accident caused the car to go up in flames, and the car had been on fire for “some time” before they arrived; they could not provide any further details at the time.

Right now, News 5 awaits word from officials as they continue their investigation and is working to confirm the specifics.