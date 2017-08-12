Alabama National Guard unit deploying overseas

DOTHAN, Ala. (AP) – An Alabama National Guard unit is preparing to head overseas.

The Dothan-based 186th Engineer Company is being called to active duty. The roughly 160 members will have a deployment ceremony in Dothan on Sunday afternoon.

Officials haven’t said exactly where the unit will be stationed. But it will be working under U.S. Central Command, which was organized to oversee anti-terrorism operations after the terror attacks of Sept. 11, 2001.

The 186th specializes in constructing airfields, berms, building foundations and roads.

Unit members will undergo training in the United States before deploying overseas.

