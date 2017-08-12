2 dead after helicopter crashes near Charlottesville

ALBERMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – Virginia State Police are saying two people are dead after a helicopter crashed Saturday evening.

VSP says the crash happened shortly after 5 p.m. The crash happened in a wooded area near a home on Old Farm Road. Police said no one on the ground was hurt.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

This happened just a short drive outside of Charlottesville where 35 people were injured and one person killed Saturday during various altercations resulting from “pro-white” protests that were taking place there.