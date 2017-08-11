You Can Adopt a Greyhound from Mobile’s Dog Track That’s Ending Live Races This Month

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — In response to a declining demand, Mobile Greyhound Park will get rid of live races by the end of the month and are looking for homes for the hundreds of greyhounds currently providing service to MGP.

MGP has been working with local and national rescue groups to make sure that every single greyhound will either have a group to go to or a loving home when races end.

Ann Bollens is the corresponding secretary for Greyhound Pets of America. “We’ve gotten really lucky with the Mobile Park. Their plan is fabulous. They’re going to feed, house, give veterinary care to all of the dogs until everybody finds an adopted home,” Bollens said, adding that she focuses on adoption groups who are looking for greyhounds. “These are adoption groups around the U.S. and one in Canada that want to fill their own adoption needs. And, all of these groups we work with, the dogs will be personality profiled. When they leave the race track, they’ll be current on their shots and healthy.”

Even though Bollens says they have tentative homes for all of the dogs, they’re still encouraging locals who are interested in adopting a greyhound to reach out because things can change, and they may have openings.

“If someone is looking for a calm, stable, and surprisingly a low energy dog, they need to look at the greyhounds. They are very very good house pets,” Bollens said. “They’re called the ’40 mph couch potato’ because they’ll spend most of their adoption time on the couch.”

If you’re interested in adopting one of the greyhounds from the park you can call any of these organizations:

Greyhound Pets of America (800)366-1471

Alabama Greyhound Rescue (205)833-6654

Mobile Greyhound Park (251)653-5000 Extention: 102

After the live races end later this month, the park will continue to offer a simulcast of races originating from other locations. In 1991, there were 62 active greyhound tracks unsupported by other forms of gaming. Today, Mobile Greyhound Park is only one of two.

While most of the dogs will be retiring from their racing days, others will be transferred to tracks including the greyhound park in Pensacola.