What’s Working: Hatching Hope Boxes Bring Surprises After Devastating Fire

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Families who were displaced in last weekend’s apartment fire off Airport Boulevard received a gesture of kindness from strangers. The fire broke out at The Crossings at Pinebrook Apartments off of Airport Boulevard. You may remember, it was intentionally set by a man who lived there.

A group of people from a non-profit organization showed up immediately after the fire to help them. It’s an organization called Hatching Hope. It was started by a woman in Birmingham who lost her belongings in a fire. It is now statewide. Volunteers from Hatching Hope show up immediately after a fire and hand out boxes full of necessities that a family would need right after a fire. Board member, Ellen Maxime says, “We put together a disaster relief kit…sheets, pillows, air mattresses, toiletries to give them. Something to get started on that first night.” Maxine says they also have boxes specifically for children and pets.

Hatching Hope volunteers specifically provide boxes for fire victims at apartment complexes. Amanda Pike says, “To see the joy on their face is priceless. Giving them something when they feel like they have nothing.” Ellen Maxime says it brings tears to her eyes when she shows up to a fire, and the families are so grateful. “They are is still overwhelmed with ‘what if, ‘ but at least they know where they going to sleep and what they are going to sleep on.”

If you would like to contribute money, or donate items to Hatching Hope, click here for their website.

