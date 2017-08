Mobile, AL (WKRG)- Traffic delays following a single-vehicle crash in Mobile.

The accident occured around 4:45 A.M. Friday morning at the intersection of Government Boulevard and Howell Avenue.

It appears the vehicle struck a utility pole.

The driver has been transported to an area hospital with undisclosed injuries.

News 5’s Katarina Luketich is on the scene and will provide updates on News 5 this Morning.