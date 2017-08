(WKRG) — According to the Alabama Law Enforcement, troopers are at the scene of a single-vehicle crash on I-65 southbound at the 45-mile marker. There are no injuries.

The left lane of I-65SB at the 45-mile marker is closed while clean-up is underway. Traffic has slowed. Drivers should use caution if they are traveling in this area. We will let you know when the lane has re-opened.