Source Undetermined in the Fifth Case of Vibrio in Mobile Co.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — According to the Mobile County Health Department, the fifth case of Vibrio that was reported to the Mobile County Health Department at the end of July has been under investigation by MCHD’s Infectious Diseases & Outbreak division since that time.

Despite intensive research, not enough information was available to pinpoint an exact source for the bacteria, which was identified as Vibrio cholerae non 01-0139. Investigators said the mystery of where the patient came in contact with the bacteria may never be solved.

That case made five documented cases for 2017 involving Mobile County residents. The first case involved a Mobile County resident who consumed raw oysters in another state in March.

The second incident took place in April, and also involved the consumption of raw oysters while in Mobile County. An investigation confirmed that the oysters were imported from another state and were not harvested locally.

The other two cases took place during June and came from wound exposure while in bodies of waters near Dauphin Island, the Mississippi Sound and Mobile Bay.

Vibrio bacteria naturally live in certain coastal waters and are present in higher concentrations between May and October when water temperatures are warmer. However, the bacteria can be present throughout the year in some areas.

The Alabama Department of Public Health has issued a news release titled “Avoid entering bodies of water if you have cuts or abrasions; if injured, clean wound at once to reduce risk of infection.”

http://www.alabamapublichealth.gov/news/2017/07/07.html