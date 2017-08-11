SLIDESHOW: 2017 Gator Hunting Season Opens in Alabama

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – 14 gators were brought to the scales after night one of gator hunting season in the Southwest region of Alabama. The hunting season in the Southwest zone will go until August 13 at 6 a.m. It will reopen

The hunting season in the Southwest zone will go until August 13 at 6 a.m. It will reopen Friday, August 18 at 8 p.m. and go until Sunday, August 20 at 6 a.m.

Chris Nix, an Alligator Hunting Coordinator, says 150 tags were given for the season and there is usually a 60-65% success rate.

