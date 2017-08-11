Sheriff: Alabama Firefighter Used Heroin While On Duty

MOULTON, Ala. (AP) – An Alabama firefighter who authorities say used heroin and other drugs while on duty faces multiple charges.

News outlets report that 27-year-old Christopher Allen Henley with the Moulton Fire Department was arrested Wednesday and admitted to consuming narcotics during his shifts.

The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department says deputies learned Henley was purchasing heroin from a dealer during an ongoing investigation of trafficking in the county. Sheriff Gene Mitchell says drug task force agents and deputies detained Henley at the start of his shift and learned that he had arranged for a drug dealer to come to the station for a transaction. Investigators found prescription drugs and paraphernalia in his vehicle.

It’s unclear if Henley has a lawyer. He’s no longer employed by the fire department.

