Sex Offender Arrested For Volunteering At Elementary School

ONEONTA, Ala. (AP) – A former Alabama high school teacher who’s registered as a sex offender has been arrested after police say she was volunteering at an elementary school.

News outlets report 35-year-old Crystal Gilliland Clowdus was arrested Wednesday afternoon after records show she was volunteering at Oneonta Elementary School in Blount County and has been charged with violating the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act.

Clowdus was a teacher at a Blount County high school in 2013 when a 15-year-old student said she sent him sexual text messages. She pleaded guilty to transmitting obscene material to a minor in 2014, and received a 10-year sentence, with nine years suspended and a five-year probation period. State law forbids sex offenders from volunteering at schools.

It’s unclear if Clowdus has a lawyer.