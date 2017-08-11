Dallas Cowboys Star Ezekiel Elliott to be Suspended Six Games

UPDATE: The NFL has confirmed the suspension.

Multiple reports and sources are confirming that the NFL is about to suspend Dallas Cowboys star Ezekiel Elliott for the first six games of the upcoming football season.

Elliott, who burst into football stardom last year as a rookie, has been under investigation for alleged incidents of domestic violence for over a year. An official ruling is expected to be handed down soon, although it is widely expected to be a total of six games.

Elliott has not been charged with any crimes by the Columbus city attorney in connection with the domestic violence alleged by a former girlfriend, but the investigating attorney did state last year that he felt there was a series of incidents involving violence between Elliott and the accuser, according to USA Today. The league has been conducting its own investigation outside of the formal legal system, and the NFL world has been waiting with bated breath for the ruling.

The Cowboys and Elliott have been steadfast in their insistence that Elliott did nothing wrong and will not be suspended, but the rest of the NFL ecosystem seems to agree that some form of ban is coming his way (this includes the betting markets). Elliott reserves the right to appeal any suspension, but NFL commissioner Roger Goodell would hear the appeal unless he recuses himself, so it seems unlikely that any ban would be overturned entirely. Elliott could take the case to court, a la Patriotsquarterback Tom Brady in Deflategate, but that would drag the situation out even further.