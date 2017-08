ORANGE BEACH, AL (WKRG)- Orange Beach Police are searching the waters near Perdido Pass for two missing kids. A teen and pre-teen were last seen in the waters of the Gulf of Mexico around 7:30pm tonight. A third child was with them, but is safe.

The teen and pre-teen are on vacation here. They are staying at the Perdido Beach Resort. The Orange Beach Police and Fire Departments are searching for the pair.

More details to come.