Mystery Person Breaks Into Home, Cleans Man’s Apartment

ARLINGTON, Va. (WKRG) — A man in Virginia might be the luckiest break-in victim in America.

After returning from a trip, the guy noticed someone had been in his apartment. But here’s where things get weird. Nothing was missing, but someone had cleaned his apartment.

The crime — although some might contend this wasn’t a crime but a blessing — was reported early Monday morning.

Here’s how it was entered on Arlington County’s daily crime report website:

UNLAWFUL ENTRY, 2017-08080001, 1500 block of Clarendon Boulevard. At approximately 12:03 a.m. on August 7, police were dispatched to the report of suspicious circumstances. A resident returning home from a trip discovered their apartment had been cleaned and items moved around but nothing appeared to be missing. There is no suspect description.

The man assured police that he didn’t have a maid or anything.

So for now, this “unlawful cleaning” remains a mystery.