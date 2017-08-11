Moore Leading in New Primary Poll

(WKRG) — A new poll conducted by Montgomery-based Cygnal shows Roy Moore leading incumbent Senator Luther Strange and Mo Brooks heading into the special U.S. Senate primary Tuesday.

The poll conducted August 8 and 9 by telephone, shows the former Alabama Chief Justice 8 points ahead of Luther Strange, and 13 points ahead of Congressman Mo Brooks. Cygnal says the poll was conducted among more than 500 known Republican voters who plan to vote in the primary.

The poll numbers showed Moore with 30.7 percent, Strange with 22.6 percent, and Brooks with 18.1 percent. The poll was conducted before President Trump endorsed Luther Strange, so it is not known what impact the endorsement could have for Strange.

Meanwhile, Roy Moore has picked up some fairly high-powered endorsements of his own that could play well with conservative voters in Alabama. They include endorsements from the American Family Association, the American Constitution Party, and Duck Commander Phil Robertson.

Moore and Brooks have been the target of negative advertising, mostly paid for by the super-PAC Senate Leadership Fund. Brooks has fought back with his own advertising directed at Strange and Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

The primary is set for Tuesday, August 15th.