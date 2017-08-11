Mobilians Coming Together For Free Music Concert

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Friday night, during the monthly LODA Art Walk in downtown Mobile, Mobilians in Bienville Square were grooving from 6 in the evening until almost midnight for the first ever “Celebrate the City” free concert.

Baseball star Jake Peavy is one of the people behind the event and says they really just started planning it a month ago as a way to unify the city through a shared love of music.

“I think the biggest thing[ we’re trying to accomplish] is diversity, bringing diverse crowds. People who might not normally hang out, get them all in the same place to have a good time and enjoy ourselves and our city and all it has to offer,” Peavy said.

Peavy said he hopes they can plan the “Celebrate the City” concerts on a regular basis.