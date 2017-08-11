Search for Missing Swimmers Ends. Bodies found in Orange Beach after dawn

UPDATE 7:50 AM

From Orange Beach police:

Search is over. Both bodies of the swimmers missing in Orange Beach have been recovered from the Gulf of Mexico

UPDATE 6:40AM

From Orange Beach Police:

The body of the 12 year old swimmer has been recovered from the Gulf. Officers were able to make the recovery from the surf. The search for the second swimmer will continue this morning.

Update: 6:15 AM Saturday:

Family members identified the brothers as 19-year-old Steward Spencer III and 12-year-old Joshua Spencer. Family members say they are two bright young men who were well liked from Baton Rouge. This began as what was supposed to be an extended weekend trip from Louisiana.

UPDATE, 12:55 a.m. — The search for missing swimmers has been suspended for the night and will resume in the morning. News 5 is continuing to follow this story. Tune into News 5 @ 5 a.m. for the latest.

ORANGE BEACH, AL (WKRG)- Orange Beach Police are searching the waters near Perdido Pass for two missing kids. A teen and pre-teen were last seen in the waters of the Gulf of Mexico around 7:30 pm tonight. A third child was with them, but is safe.

The teen and pre-teen are brothers who are on vacation here, the family is from Louisiana. They are staying at the Perdido Beach Resort.

They went missing around the 27000 block of Perdido Beach Blvd. in Orange Beach.

According to the Coast Guard, the two swimmers are ages 12 and 19. They were last seen wearing orange and blue swim trucks approximately 20 yards from shore.

The Coast Guard has joined Orange Beach PD, Fire Rescue, and Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office in the search.

More details to come.