LIVE Traffic Blog

5:55 A.M.-We’ve been telling you and showing you pictures of that earlier accident Government at Howell Avenue there near Pleasant Valley; just about got that completely cleared but still might see a little bit of a delay while the cleanup continues at that intersection. Beyond that though no other accidents in Mobile that’s the good news. Coming down I-65 rolling smoothly. No problems through downtown. Mobile Police telling us no issues there. The Bayway and Causeway still looks good and no accidents according to Pensacola Police along the Panhandle.

5:35 A.M.-We begin your Friday morning commute with an accident there Government Boulevard at Howell Avenue (that’s pretty close to Pleasant Valley) with the roadway continuing to be blocked. It did involve injuries and expect emergency vehicles there is they try and get that cleared. Beyond that though no other accidents in Mobile according to Mobile Police or Alabama Highway Patrol. I-65 looks good the Bayway and Causeway is flowing along nicely. No problems through the tunnels. Looking good on the Eastern Shore and no trouble spots along the Panhandle so far to start your Friday.

5:06 A.M.-When begin our Friday morning commute with an accident on Government Boulevard there near Howell Avenue. That’s pretty close to Pleasant Valley and involves injuries and emergency vehicles are on the scene so avoid that intersection. No problems though crossing the Bayway or the Causeway; we’re looking good both directions with light traffic volume. Through the tunnels looking good. Alabama Highway Patrol reporting no accidents and no problems across the Panhandle according to Florida Highway Patrol as well.

Reports from News 5’s Traffic Reporter Kenny Fowler.