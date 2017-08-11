Kindergartner Left on School Bus After Falling Asleep

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP/WDAM-TV) – A Mississippi school district is investigating after an unsupervised kindergartner was left on a school bus for most of the day.

WDAM-TV reports the student fell asleep underneath a seat on the Hattiesburg Public School District bus on Wednesday morning.

The school district said in a news release that administrators were notified of the incident at 2:30 p.m. School medical personnel examined the child and found no “abnormal” effects from the event.

Officials say the district is taking preventative measures to ensure that this does not happen again. The incident is under investigation by the school district.