Inaugural “Celebrate the City” Event Tonight Downtown Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The inaugural “Celebrate the City” event kicks off tonight in Bienville Square in Downtown Mobile.

Tonight’s (Friday) event, that takes place from 6 p.m. thru 11:30 p.m., will feature music from New Orlean’s legends The Dirty Dozen Brass Band and George Porter Jr. joined by hip-hop icon Doug E. Fresh.

Mobile’s on Yellowhammer featuring Ben Jernigan and Brooks Hubbert will also perform with special guests Luther Dickinson, Jake Peavy, and Johnny Sansone.

Food will be available for purchase through food trucks.

The concert event is free and open to the public.

