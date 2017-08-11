Hero K-9 Uses Paw to Open Gate, Rescue Partner

By Published:
Adams County Sheriff's Office (Facebook)

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (WKRG) — A law enforcement dog in Colorado gets the credit for rescuing his partner, and it took some Lassie-like skills to pull it off.

A deputy with the Adams County Sheriff’s Office, along with his K-9 named Lex, was running after a man wanted for trespassing. At one point, the deputy had to jump over a fence and got separated from his dog.

While the deputy fought with the suspect, Lex used his paw to unlatch the gate. With Lex’s help, the deputy was able to detain the man he was chasing.

“Our deputies view canine Lex as a hero for saving the day. We appreciate everyone in the K-9 Unit and their hard work to keep us safe,” Adams County Undersheriff Harold Lawson wrote in a Facebook post.

The deputy was injured during the arrest and is now recovering at home.

Lex, a 3-year-old Belgian Malinois, has been with the Adams County Sheriff’s Office since February 2015.

