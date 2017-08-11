Gulf Shores Police “Suit Up” After Domestic Disturbance Call

GULF SHORES, AL (WKRG) – Gulf Shores Police aren’t taking any chances after a domestic disturbance call at a house on East 4th Street near Meyer Park. A source with the police department tells News 5 a “highly intoxicated” individual is refusing to come out of the home. The victim made it safely out of the home.

Police officers could be seen putting on protective gear in a nearby church parking lot off 3rd Street. According to the unnamed source, officers will ask the individual to come out of the home and surrender peacefully. If he does so, they say they will wait to make an arrest on another day. The source says officers know the identity of the subject.