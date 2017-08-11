First Jobs Available for Amazon Sortation Center in Theodore

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Construction is underway in Theodore on the 350,000-square foot Amazon Sortation Center that will open later this year. Once the center is up and running, they plan to employ between 100 and 300 workers.

Over the past couple months, Amazon has posted several jobs that are available at the Sortation Center. They include positions in human resources, technical support, and safety positions.

Click the following to find the jobs available on the Amazon Jobs website.

However, the majority of jobs that will be filled at the Theodore Center have not yet been posted.

The facility will employ associates to sort customer packages by zip code to allow for faster and expanded delivery options, such as Sunday delivery and later purchase cut-off times.

Excitement over job postings on the Gulf Coast gained traction on social media when Mobile County Commissioner Jerry Carl tweeted Thursday, “Amazon has posted their first job openings at the new sortation center in Theodore!”