Caught on Camera: Abandoned Newborn Found in Bushes, Covered in Ants

HOUSTON, TX (KPRC) — The moments of when a newborn girl was found abandoned and covered in ants Thursday at an apartment complex in Texas were all caught on camera.

In an article by KPRC, according to Harris County deputies, a man who was on his way to work found the baby about 5 a.m. Thursday in a flower bed in an apartment complex in North Harris County.

They said investigators followed a blood trail to a nearby apartment, where they detained two people identified as the child’s mother and father.

Both the mother and the child were taken to area hospitals, where they were treated.