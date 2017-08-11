BREAKING: Halloween Murder Alleged Suspect Arrested

WKRG Staff Published: Updated:
Jessie Lane Griffen

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — According to a tweet from the City of Prichard, Mobile County Sheriffs have arrested the alleged suspect in the murder that took place on Halloween in 2016.

23-year-old Jessie Griffen Lane has been booked into Metro Jail Friday allegedly in connection to the murder of Lumumba Kyle Green that took place on Halloween.

 

Lumumba Kyle Green

26-year-old Lumumba Kyle Green was found dead in a burning car Halloween night. His body was burned so severely that investigators could only identify him through dental records.

 

His body was found on Dekalb and Colbert Streets in the Alabama Village are in Prichard. Investigators believe the murder took place in Mobile.

 

