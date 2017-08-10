You Can Attend WKRG’s Mayoral Debate to see Stimpson vs. Jones Live!

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The WKRG Mayoral Debate between Mayor Sandy Stimpson and challenger Sam Jones will be open to the public on Monday!

The debate will be held on August 14, at Davidson High School, from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. The event is free and seats will be given on a first come, first serve basis.

You can even become part of the debate by submitting a video question to the WKRG Facebook Page!

WKRG will broadcast the debate live, and we’ll also stream it online. News 5’s Peter Albrecht will be the moderator.

Mobile’s municipal elections will be held on August 22.