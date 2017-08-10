WHOOPS: Governor Ivey’s Giant $4 Million Check Paid to “Univeristy of South Aalabama”

MOBILE, AL (WKRG) — There seems to be a error or two on the giant grant Governor Kay Ivey awarded to the University of South Alabama Medical Center on Wednesday.

Or rather, the “Univeristy of South Aalabama Medical Center.”

The big check used for the ceremonial purpose of giving the hospital $4 million on Wednesday was printed with two glaring, albeit humorous errors to the words “University” and “Alabama.”

Obviously, the errors aren’t going to impact the grant money being awarded to USA Medical Center by the Office of Governor Ivey.

But for everyone who puts a little emphasis on the “A’ when pronouncing “Aalabama,” well at least for one day, you’re saying it correctly… as far as the Governor’s office is concerned.