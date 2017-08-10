Trump Responds to North Korea Threats, Guam Makes Preps

(CBS) — President Trump is taking time away from his New Jersey vacation to deal with the ever growing threat from North Korea.

President Trump says he needs to get “tougher” with North Korea.

“North Korea better get their act together or they’re going to be in trouble like few nations ever have been in trouble in this world before,” Trump said.

Wednesday, the President promised to bring “fire and fury” on North Korea if it makes any more threats in the United States.

“The people who were questioning that statement, was it too tough? Maybe it wasn’t tough enough,” he stated.

The general in charge of North Korea’s missile force said “sound dialogue is not possible” with President Trump and that “only absolute force can work on him.”

North Korea’s military says the plan is in response to President Trump who promised “fire and fury” for the communist nation if it continued to threaten America.

“Let’s see what he does with Guam. He does something in Guam, it will be an event the likes of which nobody has seen before, what will happen in North Korea,” says Trump.

The people of Guam are now the ones in the literal crosshairs of North Korea’s weapons. The territory hosts more than 6,000 American military personnel on a Navy and Air Force Base.

Guam’s governor has not raised the threat level, but Homeland Security officials say residents should make a plan, just in case.

Japan, which is one of America’s closest Asian allies, responded to the threat from North Korea to say any attack on US citizens would threaten its own existence and says it will shoot down North Korean missiles flying over Japanese airspace.