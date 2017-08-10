Take 5: S’mores Pie

By Published:

RECIPE:

1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees
2. Take a package and a half of Girl Scouts Thanks-a-Lot Cookies and put in a zip-lock bag
3. Roll a glass jar over the sealed zip-lock bag until the cookies are crumbled
4. Pour the crumbled cookies (keep a handful left in the bag for the end) into a mixing bowl along with 6 tablespoons of melted butter
5. Stir together and then press in glass pan
6. Mix your chocolate pudding together (follow instructions on box)
7. Pour your mixture over your crust
8. Layer mini marshmallows on top
9. Sprinkle the rest of the crumbled cookies on top
10. Pop in the oven until marshmallows are golden brown
11. Let it cool, put in the refrigerator to let the pudding set

If you want to eat it as a s’mores dip instead of pie, eat after coming out of the oven and don’t refrigerate. Leftover whole Thanks-a-Lot Cookies make for great dipping!

For more information, call The Girl Scouts of Southern Alabama at 1-800-239-6636 or click here to visit their website.

