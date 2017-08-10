Royal Palace Rumor: Queen Elizabeth to Pass Crown to Prince William?

LONDON (WKRG) — Could Queen Elizabeth skip Prince Charles and pass her crown to Prince William? Some online rumors seem to suggest it could happen.

The entertainment website Closer Weekly reported this week that the Queen has officially named her grandson William as her heir.

If true, this would mean Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton would be the next King and Queen of England.

But not so fast.

The report sources Life & Style magazine, a U.S.-published tabloid. Other online outlets have been quick to question the authenticity of such a report.

The website Gossip Cop says it reached out to a palace spokesperson and learned the following:

It’s worth mentioning that no real “palace insider” would ever refer to the queen as just “Elizabeth” or informally refer to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge as “William and Kate.” Still, Gossip Cop reached out to a spokesperson for Prince William and Middleton and we were exclusively told that not only was there no such “official announcement,” as claimed by the tabloid, but there has also been “no change in the line of succession.”

Here’s the cover of the Life & Style magazine edition that sparked these latest rumors: