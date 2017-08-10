Quota? Florida Troopers told to write 2 citations an hour per shift

By Published:
NAPLES, : Florida Highway Patrol Officer Ray Ada stands guard at the closed Edward J. Beck toll plaza 13 September 2002 during the search of two isolated vehicles belonging to three men in suspicion of plotting an explosives attack located on I-75 in south Florida. Florida police 13 September 2002 detained three men suspected of plotting an explosives attack and sealed off 80 miles (130 km) of I-75, officials said. AFP PHOTO/Peter MUHLY (Photo credit should read PETER MUHLY/AFP/Getty Images)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) – A top official with the Florida Highway Patrol has told troopers they aren’t writing enough speeding tickets.

The Tampa Bay Times reports Maj. Mark Welch of Troop H in Tallahassee told troopers under his command via email that “the patrol wants to see two citations each hour” adding that it’s not a quota. He said it’s “what we are asking you to do to support this important initiative.”

Under the SOAR – Statewide Overtime Action Response – initiative, troopers can make extra money by working the road.

Welch noted the 5 percent pay raise the Legislature and Gov. Rick Scott recently gave troopers, noting that it “has also increased your overtime rate.”

State figures show troopers wrote 934,965 citations in 2014 compared to 749,241 last year.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s