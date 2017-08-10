Pensacola Police: Man Barricaded Inside Apartment

PENSACOLA, FL – (WKRG) Pensacola Police have asked people in part of the Crestview at Cordova Apartment complex on Creighton Road to evacuate. According to a tweet posted on the Pensacola Police Department Twitter account, the man is threatening to only harm himself and has barricaded himself inside an apartment. Police say the apartment is surrounded.
Police say the apartment is surrounded. People who live in the apartment complex are being asked to stay away.
News 5 has a crew headed to the scene and we will have more on WKRG.com, the WKRG Facebook Fan page and News 5 at 5pm.