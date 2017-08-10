Pensacola Police: Man Barricaded Inside Apartment

PENSACOLA, FL – (WKRG)  Pensacola Police have asked people in part of the Crestview at Cordova Apartment complex on Creighton Road to evacuate. According to a tweet posted on the Pensacola Police Department Twitter account, the man is threatening to only harm himself and has barricaded himself inside an apartment. Police say the apartment is surrounded.

