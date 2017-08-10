One Person Killed, Another Injured in Crash on Schillinger Road

WEST MOBILE, AL (WKRG) — Alabama State Troopers say one person is dead and another person is injured after a traffic accident on Schillinger Road.

The nature of the accident is unclear at this time.  It happened Thursday afternoon on Schillinger Road northbound near the intersection at Moffett Road.

The northbound lanes of Schillinger Road are closed. The southbound lanes have been converted to allow two-way traffic.

Mobile County Sheriff’s Department is assisting with traffic control.

Drivers traveling in this area should expect delays while first responders work to clear the roadway.

