MPD: Help Needed to Identify Suspect Associated with Property Theft in Vehicles

WKRG Staff Published:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police are seeking the public’s assistance to help identify a male suspect seen on the surveillance video above taken on the block of Montiel Court. The same suspect has also been seen in the Crestview neighborhood removing property out of vehicles. There were nine reported unlawful breaking and entering incidents in the Crestview neighborhood July 30th and July 31st.

Anyone with information that would help lead to the identity of the suspect is asked to call 251-208-7211.

 

 

