Minor Tropical Disturbances in Atlantic

With Hurricane Franklin having made landfall and dissipating, there are no other threat areas in the tropics. There are two weak tropical disturbances in the Atlantic.

One disturbance is over the Bahamas. It shows little likelihood of developing any further. A second disturbance is north of the Virgin Islands. It will move west-northwestward in the Atlantic toward the Bahamas. It won’t change much in the next couple of days but after the weekend, it will have a moderate chance of forming into a depression. By that time, there could be other disturbances in the Atlantic basin.

The Gulf and Caribbean are quiet, after a hurricane season that so far has produced 6 tropical storms, with one of them becoming a hurricane. August and September are typically the most active months of hurricane season.