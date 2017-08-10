LIVE Traffic Blog

5;06 A.M.- We begin your Thursday with an accident on the causeway at the intersection of Addsco Road (that’s near the entrance to Austal).  It does involve injuries and emergency vehicles and Mobile police are on the scene so don’t use the causeway for the moment. The Bayway though is flowing along fine, use that instead. No problems right now through either of the tunnels. In the actual Mobile area, Mobile Police and Alabama Highway Patrol reporting no accidents. We’re looking good right now along the Panhandle with no trouble spots there as well.

News 5’s Traffic Reporter Kenny Fowler.

