Hearing set for Mississippi teen accused of killing his brother

GULFPORT, Miss. (AP) – A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for a 16-year-old accused of fatally shooting his 6-year-old brother as the child played video games.

Albert Deonte Craft III faces a manslaughter charge in the death of Zaylan Sparkman. Harrison County prosecutor Herman Cox says Craft will likely have a preliminary hearing before a Justice Court judge next Wednesday.

Craft said in a sworn statement that he pointed a .38-caliber handgun at Sparkman to scare him. Craft says he pulled the trigger once, but the gun didn’t fire. The second time Craft pulled the trigger, the gun fired a bullet into the child’s stomach.

Gulfport police Chief Leonard Papania says Craft illegally obtained the handgun that was used to shoot his brother.

It’s unclear if Craft has a lawyer.