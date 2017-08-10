Former Tulsa Officer Shelby Sworn in as Sheriff’s Reserve Deputy

(WKRG)-Former Tulsa Police Officer Betty Shelby was sworn in Thursday, August 10, 2017, as a reserve deputy with the Rogers County Sheriff’s Office.

Shelby announced her resignation on July 14, less than two months, after going back to work following her acquittal of manslaughter in the shooting death of Terrence Crutcher.

In her resignation letter, Shelby said sitting behind a desk, isolated from other officers and Tulsans, isn’t for her.

At her swearing in ceremony, Shelby thanked Rogers County Sheriff Scott Walton for the opportunity.

“I would like to thank Sheriff Walton for giving me this opportunity to continue being active in the profession I’ve dedicated my life to,” Shelby said. “As a reserve deputy for the Rogers County Sheriff’s Office, I will continue to serve the great state of Oklahoma and strive to improve the relationships between law enforcement agencies and our community through education and community involvement.”

Shelby is the 31st member of the reserve program, said RCSO Maj. Coy Jenkins.